Former Boston school principal Naia Wilson used school money for vacations, prosecutors say

BOSTON - A former Boston Public School principal is facing charges for using school money to go on vacation.

Naia Wilson, 60, of Mattapan, who was the head of the New Mission High School in Hyde Park, has been charged with wire fraud. Prosecutors say she requested checks in the names of other people and then endorsed those checks to herself and deposited them into her own bank account.

Prosecutors allege that she took about $38,806 from school funds between September 2016 and May 2019. Wilson allegedly used the money to pay for all-inclusive vacations to Barbados for herself and her friends.

"We will not allow this type of gross abuse of authority and responsibility to fly under the radar. Individuals who take advantage of public trust to line their pockets will be investigated and held accountable," said Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy.

Wilson was the principal of the school from 2006-2019. She has agreed to plead guilty and pay restitution.

The New Mission School is an autonomous pilot school in the Boston Public Schools system. Pilot school budgets are managed by external fiscal agents rather than the Boston Public School system.