New Hampshire woman's death under investigation in Virgin Islands

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

ST JOHN, Virgin Islands — The death of a New Hampshire woman is currently under investigation in the Virgin Islands. 

Jamie Cali, 42, was reported dead to the Virgin Islands Police Department by a clinic on St. John early Tuesday morning.

Officers said Cali's boyfriend left a local bar at around midnight to check in on her at their home and found her on the floor. 

Her boyfriend and a friend took Cali to the Myrah Keating-Smith Clinic upon discovering her body, but she was later pronounced dead despite rescue efforts.

The case is currently under investigation by the Criminal Investigation Bureau. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the U.S. Virgin Islands Police. 

