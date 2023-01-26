New Hampshire surgeon accused of sexually assaulting patient in office

CLAREMONT, N.H. — An orthopedic surgeon has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient during an office visit, police in Claremont said.

The doctor, 70-year-old Thomas Marks, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and attempt to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Thomas Marks. Claremont Police

The doctor, who was taken into custody Tuesday, said he was in the process of hiring a lawyer.

Claremont Police Chief Brent Wilmot said an investigation began in December when a patient alleged she was sexually assaulted by the doctor during an office visit.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.