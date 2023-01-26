Watch CBS News
New Hampshire surgeon accused of sexually assaulting patient in office

/ CBS/AP

CLAREMONT, N.H. — An orthopedic surgeon has been accused of sexually assaulting a patient during an office visit, police in Claremont said.

The doctor, 70-year-old Thomas Marks, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday on charges of aggravated felonious sexual assault and attempt to commit aggravated felonious sexual assault. 

thomas-marks-1.jpg
Thomas Marks. Claremont Police

The doctor, who was taken into custody Tuesday, said he was in the process of hiring a lawyer.

Claremont Police Chief Brent Wilmot said an investigation began in December when a patient alleged she was sexually assaulted by the doctor during an office visit.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them.

First published on January 26, 2023 / 2:27 PM

