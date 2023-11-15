Truck driver to plead guilty in crash that killed New Hampshire State Trooper Jesse Sherrill in Portsmouth

Truck driver to plead guilty in crash that killed NH state trooper in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. - A Connecticut truck driver will plead guilty in connection with a crash that killed a New Hampshire State Police trooper two years ago.

According to court paperwork, Jay Medeiros will now plead guilty to charges of negligent homicide and reckless conduct. The plea was negotiated with prosecutors.

In October 2021, Staff Sgt. Jesse Sherrill was working an overnight construction detail on I-95 in Portsmouth when a tractor-trailer driven by Medeiros crashed into his cruiser.

The court paperwork doesn't lay out with Medeiros' punishment will be.