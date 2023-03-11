New Hampshire State Rep. Jeffrey Greeson arrested, accused of threatening snowplow driver in video

WENTWORTH — A New Hampshire State Representative has been accused of assaulting a plow driver in a dispute over snow.

State Rep. Jeffrey Greeson, 51, was caught on cell phone video berating and even taking a swipe at driver Paul Manson.

"I'm a road agent in Wentworth, New Hampshire," Manson told WBZ-TV Saturday. He fixes roads in the summer and plows them in the winter.

Last weekend was no different. Manson was on his usual route, He had just driven past the post office on Wentworth Village Road when he was flagged down a by a neighbor.

"A guy was standing in the road, made me stop my plow truck," said Manson, who recorded the incident on his phone.

"When he got in my face and started screaming I jumped back in the plow truck, grabbed my phone and said 'I'm just going to video this guy,'" said Mason.

The man began shouting, claiming Manson purposely plows snow into his driveway.

"You do a s*** job, every time, and now you got this p** a** attitude," Greeson said in the video.

"Get it off the road! And you don't put it in my driveway!" he continued before shoving the camera.

"Get your hands off me, get them off me," Manson can be heard saying on the clip.

"I didn't touch you, you p***," said Greeson.

"Honestly I don't know what was going through my head except I'm ready to protect myself," Manson told WBZ.

Manson later posted the video to Facebook and his friends instantly recognized the familiar face of New Hampshire State Representative, pastor, and professor Jeffrey Greeson. Greeson was charged by State Police with criminal threatening, assault and disorderly conduct.

Manson said Greeson called and apologized, but he said it's not enough.

"Somebody like that that's representing our state - Democrat, Republican, Independent, I don't care, that's unacceptable," Manson told WBZ.

There has been no comment yet from Greeson or the New Hampshire House of Representatives.