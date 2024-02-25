Watch CBS News
Local News

New Hampshire State Police use drone to locate escaped inmate

By Matt Schooley

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police used a drone to locate an inmate who escaped custody.

Police said the inmate from the New Hampshire state prison for men was in custody at Concord Hospital when he escaped early Saturday morning.

Troopers were able to use a drone's thermal imaging technology to locate and relay the man's location.

The inmate was hiding about a mile away from the hospital. He was taken back into custody.

Police did not release the inmate's name.

Matt Schooley

Matt Schooley is a digital producer at CBS Boston. He has been a member of the WBZ news team for the last decade.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 12:54 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.