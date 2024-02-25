New Hampshire State Police use drone to locate escaped inmate

CONCORD, N.H. – New Hampshire State Police used a drone to locate an inmate who escaped custody.

Police said the inmate from the New Hampshire state prison for men was in custody at Concord Hospital when he escaped early Saturday morning.

Troopers were able to use a drone's thermal imaging technology to locate and relay the man's location.

The inmate was hiding about a mile away from the hospital. He was taken back into custody.

Police did not release the inmate's name.