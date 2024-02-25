Watch CBS News
Local News

Massachusetts woman dies in New Hampshire snowmobile crash, likely due to "operator inexperience"

By Riley Rourke

/ CBS Boston

Massachusetts woman killed in New Hampshire snowmobile crash
Massachusetts woman killed in New Hampshire snowmobile crash 00:24

GORHAM, N.H. - A Massachusetts woman died in a snowmobile crash on Saturday in New Hampshire. Fish and Game officials said the crash was likely due to operator inexperience.

It happened around 12 p.m. on a remote trail near Pine Mountain.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said that the 48-year-old Massachusetts woman crashed into a tree and suffered serious injuries. 

The crash happened about five miles from the Randolph Fire Department. Firefighters used snowmobiles and a tracked rescue vehicle to reach the woman.

When crews arrived, the woman's riding companion was performing CPR. Rescuers joined the CPR attempts, but the woman was pronounced dead around 1 p.m.

Fish and Game did not release the woman's name and have not specified where in Massachusetts she was from.

Investigators believe that "operator inexperience played a significant role in the crash."

The victim has not been identified.

Riley Rourke

Riley Rourke is a freelance journalist based in Boston. She graduated cum laude from Emerson College with a degree in Journalism in 2023. She has previously worked for Emerson's student organizations: WEBN, and the Emerson Channel.

First published on February 25, 2024 / 8:58 AM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.