Massachusetts woman dies in New Hampshire snowmobile crash, likely due to "operator inexperience"
GORHAM, N.H. - A Massachusetts woman died in a snowmobile crash on Saturday in New Hampshire. Fish and Game officials said the crash was likely due to operator inexperience.
It happened around 12 p.m. on a remote trail near Pine Mountain.
New Hampshire Fish and Game said that the 48-year-old Massachusetts woman crashed into a tree and suffered serious injuries.
The crash happened about five miles from the Randolph Fire Department. Firefighters used snowmobiles and a tracked rescue vehicle to reach the woman.
When crews arrived, the woman's riding companion was performing CPR. Rescuers joined the CPR attempts, but the woman was pronounced dead around 1 p.m.
Fish and Game did not release the woman's name and have not specified where in Massachusetts she was from.
Investigators believe that "operator inexperience played a significant role in the crash."
The victim has not been identified.
