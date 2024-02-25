Massachusetts woman dies in New Hampshire snowmobile crash, likely due to "operator inexperience"

GORHAM, N.H. - A Massachusetts woman died in a snowmobile crash on Saturday in New Hampshire. Fish and Game officials said the crash was likely due to operator inexperience.

It happened around 12 p.m. on a remote trail near Pine Mountain.

New Hampshire Fish and Game said that the 48-year-old Massachusetts woman crashed into a tree and suffered serious injuries.

The crash happened about five miles from the Randolph Fire Department. Firefighters used snowmobiles and a tracked rescue vehicle to reach the woman.

When crews arrived, the woman's riding companion was performing CPR. Rescuers joined the CPR attempts, but the woman was pronounced dead around 1 p.m.

Fish and Game did not release the woman's name and have not specified where in Massachusetts she was from.

Investigators believe that "operator inexperience played a significant role in the crash."

