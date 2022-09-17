New Hampshire reports first case of monkeypox in a child

MANCHESTER, N.H. -- New Hampshire reported the state's first case of monkeypox in a child Friday.

The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services said the child lives in Manchester and caught the virus at home. They have a mild illness and are isolating at home.

"Monkeypox virus is spread primarily through direct physical contact to another person with monkeypox who has developed infectious skin lesions," said Dr. Benjamin Chan, N.H. State Epidemiologist. "Our public health team is working to identify people who may have been exposed to the virus so we can connect them with preventive vaccination."

The risk to the general school population is low.

There are at least 27 reports of monkeypox in children under 16 across the United States.