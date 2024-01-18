"One of the lowest energy cycles": Some say primary season feels different in New Hampshire this year

MANCHESTER, NH - The race is on in New Hampshire with just days left until Tuesday's first-in-the-nation primary. The state has a reputation as a test for candidates looking to win over undecided voters one handshake at a time.

But this primary season has felt different around here. A lot of voters we spoke with told WBZ-TV they made up their mind months, if not years ago.

"I have had my mind made up ever since the last election," said Anne Marie of Manchester, NH. She said she will be voting on Tuesday and said she wants to see voter enthusiasm higher than it currently feels. "I would hope that they would want to see a change. We need a change I think so let's hope we get it right this time."

We met Sam Langdon and Kaley Wilson at the Thirsty Moose Taphouse. The recently engaged couple said they both plan to vote in Tuesday's primary but came to their decisions on who to vote for at different times. Wilson said she made her choice a couple of months ago. Langdon said it was after the Republican debates that his choice became clear.

When asked, Wilson said she felt like people around here were less engaged this primary season compared to previous ones. Her fiancé, Langdon, said otherwise.

"I would say a little bit more," said Langdon. "I think with like Nikki Haley running there is quite a competition and it's getting like more demographics involved and interested in the Republican primary anyway."

There are some who consider themselves undecided voters. Eric Escobar said he planned to decide by Monday. Escobar said his top priority as a voter was finding a candidate who could unite the country. He said he planned to continue his research on all 24 candidates listed on the Republican primary ballot before deciding who gets his vote.

"I have been doing a lot of reading on all the various candidates and that's why I haven't established who I am voting for," Escobar said. "In all fairness there are a lot of candidates that I have never heard of before. So, I do want to make sure I give them a few shot."

Dr. Dante Scala is a political science professor at the University of New Hampshire and said, "I have seen primaries here since 2000. This has been one of the lowest energy cycles that I have seen."

Scala suggested the expected demanding lead of one candidate for the change in voter enthusiasm, and said at times former President Donald Trump has felt more like an incumbent to voters. "I think it's been difficult for competitors to make a mark out of the shadow of Donald Trump," Scala said.