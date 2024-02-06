New Hampshire Attorney General to update fake Joe Biden robocall investigation

CONCORD, N.H. – The New Hampshire Attorney General is expected to provide an update Tuesday on the fake President Biden robocalls in the Granite State right before the presidential primary.

Attorney General John Formella will provide details about the voter suppression investigation during a news conference in Concord.

You can watch it live on CBS News Boston at 10:15 a.m. in the video player above.

The AI-generated recording, which was sent on January 21, was made to sound like Biden trying to encourage people not to vote.

"Voting this Tuesday only enables the Republicans in their quest to elect Donald Trump again. Your vote makes a difference in November, not this Tuesday," the recording said.

Though Biden's name was not on the ballot for the New Hampshire Primary, he still easily topped the ticket following a write-in campaign by Democrats.

When news of the deepfake message surfaced, New Hampshire Secretary of State David Scanlan spoke about why it was so alarming.

"That is a growing concern among secretaries of state around the country related to elections generally, not just this one," he said at the time. "The evolution of artificial intelligence being able to create deep fakes that could give incorrect or misleading messages."