Keller @ Large: Mass. State Sen. Peter Durant on what makes Donald Trump a GOP juggernaut

BOSTON – The New Hampshire primary is this week, and Massachusetts Republicans are watching the action as former president Donald Trump appears to have a commanding lead in the GOP race.

State Sen. Peter Durant spoke to WBZ-TV recently. While Durant endorsed Ron DeSantis in the presidential election, he said it is starting to look like Trump could run away with the Republican nomination.

"Certainly it's an uphill climb for anyone who's not Donald Trump at this point," Durant said ahead of Tuesday's New Hampshire primary.

So what went wrong for DeSantis, who dropped out of the race on Sunday?

"I think we have to understand that Donald Trump is a juggernaut," Durant said. "He's got such a great presence about him for the Republican party, whether you like him or not, and he's very polarizing, but he also has a lot of popularity. He also has that media presence that always gets him there. I think that's hard to overcome."

