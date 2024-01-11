NH Primary: How Christie's exit could change presidential race

LONDONDERRY, NH - They are serving up some disappointment among Chris Christie supporters at Poor Boy's diner in Londonderry, New Hampshire after the Republican presidential candidate dropped out of the race Wednesday.

"I'm not sure I could vote for Nikki Haley now," said independent voter Beth Hunter. "I'll have to start doing some research on her policies."

It's one of the main reasons Christie says he left the race, to consolidate support around a more moderate Republican.

Christie supporter Alan Paul says he now has little choice. "It's the ultimate for an anti-Trump candidate to win here. I don't want him back in, I don't trust him," said Paul.

Recent polls still have Haley trailing Trump, some as much as 20 points. But this is seen as a chance for her to catch up, and if not beat Trump, get a large bounce out of the Granite State and meet expectations primary night.

"The exit polls show this race is too close to call. That would send an electric shock through the assembled national media. That's the kind of night she needs to have in New Hampshire," said University of New Hampshire political science professor Dante Scala.

Interestingly enough nearly, 5,000 New Hampshire voters have changed their party affiliation ahead of the primary. The largest number is 3,542 Democrats switching to independent or undeclared voters, perhaps as a chance to vote for an anti-Trump candidate.

"At the moment I'll have to take a look at who's there, who might have a chance, slim as it may be, to do something different," said voter Jeff Clegg.

Also in the wings is the Biden write-in campaign since the president is not on the ballot in New Hampshire, though getting Christie supporters is a longer shot. "I want to make sure to beat Donald Trump again. If Trump becomes the nominee, then Joe Biden is the way to do that so come on over," said KR Epstein, a volunteer with the Biden write-in campaign.

Experts say Donald Trump is rocket fuel for voter turnout, and how New Hampshire does turn out now is being closely watched.