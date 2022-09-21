New Hampshire Paralympian takes center stage on 'Survivor'

MANCHESTER, N.H. - With the season premiere of "Survivor" Wednesday night, a New Hampshire athlete will be front and center.

Noelle Lambert played Division 1 lacrosse at UMass Lowell, but in 2016, she lost a leg in a moped accident.

In the years since, she's become a record-breaking Paralympian and started a foundation to help other amputees. Now, her next challenge is to win "Survivor."

"I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" Lambert said.

Noelle Lambert tells WBZ-TV's Paula Ebben, "I wanted to be the first amputee to ever win the game!" CBS Boston

After setting the record for the 100-meter dash at the Paralympic games in Tokyo, she became a competitive snowboarder before setting her sights on "Survivor 43"

"Going and doing 'Survivor,' I knew I was going to be by myself," Lambert said. "That really scared me because who am I without all these amazing people in my life?"

Lambert said she was allowed to bring two legs with her. "They allowed me to bring an every day waterproof prosthetic for just walking and hanging around at camp, and then they allowed me to bring a running blade for challenges."

Her secret weapon? Her tribe leader – and "Survivor" super fan – her mom Judy.

"I've never missed an episode in 22 years," said Judy Lambert. "I'm so excited!"

Noelle and her mom also raise money for the cause that motivates them both – the Born to Run Foundation.

"That's what we want to do. We want to be able to give more prosthetic donations and bring more awareness to the foundation," Judy said.

In five years, they've raised almost $1 million and given away 21 prosthetic limbs.

Noelle said her work with the foundation was an opportunity to give back, and she was allowed to wear her Born to Run sweatshirt during filming, which she hopes

"I mean, you've gotta tune in and watch. I told myself whatever happens, I'm proud of myself just for even saying yes to it. I'm really excited to represent the disability community and the amputee community in hopefully a positive way," Lambert said. "And to help the people that go through difficult times. Maybe they can watch me on arguably one of the hardest reality TV shows there is and say, 'Alright, well, if a girl with one leg is doing this, maybe I can get through it.'"