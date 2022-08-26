Watch CBS News
New Hampshire Lottery website experiences cyberattack

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CONCORD, N.H. -- The New Hampshire Lottery said Friday that its website is experiencing a cyber-attack. 

They are warning people who visit the website to not click on any pop-up messaging after lottery customers reached out to alert them about the issue. 

"We are aware of it, we are investigating and we are working to remove it as quickly as possible so we can get our website back up and running properly," the New Hampshire Lottery said in a statement Friday.

Unfortunately, the New Hampshire Lottery’s website is experiencing a cyber-attack. Please DO NOT click on any pop-up...

Posted by New Hampshire Lottery on Friday, August 26, 2022

They are asking the public for patience as they look to fix the issue.

August 26, 2022

