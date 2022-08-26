New Hampshire Lottery website experiences cyberattack
CONCORD, N.H. -- The New Hampshire Lottery said Friday that its website is experiencing a cyber-attack.
They are warning people who visit the website to not click on any pop-up messaging after lottery customers reached out to alert them about the issue.
"We are aware of it, we are investigating and we are working to remove it as quickly as possible so we can get our website back up and running properly," the New Hampshire Lottery said in a statement Friday.
They are asking the public for patience as they look to fix the issue.
