New Hampshire man modifies Dodge Challenger to view solar eclipse without glasses

CONCORD - He may not be a New Hampshire superhero, but you can find Rik Yeams behind the wheel of his Eclipse Mobile. The unique ride is fit for a NASA Solar Eclipse Ambassador.

"When they came out with the first NASA Solar Eclipse Ambassador program, I was one of the first to apply for it," explains Yeams, who uses his Eclipse Mobile to educate adults and children alike.

The modified Dodge Challenger will allow people to view the solar eclipse without any glasses. A company will be applying a film on his sunroof that mimics solar eclipse glasses.

Rik Yeams' Eclipse Mobile CBS Boston

"They have agreed to take this material that goes in the solar eclipse glasses. They are going to create a piece and put it on the sunroof which will transform it into an eclipse roof. Now if you wanted to, you could use binoculars or take a picture of the eclipse sun," explains Yeams.

The rest of his car is an educational tool on four wheels. The trunk hood shows what people can see during this year's eclipse, which includes planets like Jupiter and Venus. His hood also has an eclipse on it with key details of totality.

Rim Yeams and his Eclipse Mobile CBS Boston

"You will never see what's on this hood all at one time," said Yeams, pointing at the eclipse logo on his hood. "The last thing you see just before it fully covers it is the diamond ring, and that is right here. During totality you will want to take off the glasses because you won't see anything."

In his trunk he has an original, signed copy of the New Hampshire Eclipse Bill, and an eclipse promotional sign from the 1932 eclipse in New Hampshire. The last time a total eclipse came through the area was 1959. His friend was 10 years old and was watching from a street corner.

"Her and her friends used exposed film negatives, a bunch of them, to view the eclipse. Today we don/t recommend that," said Yeams.