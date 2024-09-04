In New Hampshire, Kamala Harris outlines plan to boost small businesses

NORTH HAMPTON, NH - Vice President Kamala Harris campaigned in North Hampton, New Hampshire on Wednesday, where she outlined a plan to boost small business. It was her first trip to the Granite State since becoming the Democratic nominee for president.

Harris stormed into Throwback Brewery in front of a cheering crowd of invited supporters, some of whom invited her, to help voters get to know her better.

"This back and forth between the discourse and stuff is pretty much played out. You want to start to hear more about what she is going to do," said Harris supporter Dana Goudreault.

Tax breaks for small businesses

And she tried to do that Wednesday, outlining an economic policy of tax breaks for small businesses who make up a large portion of the state's economy.

"I want to see 25 million new small business applications by the end of my fist term," Harris said.

US Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris arrives to speak at a campaign event at the Throwback Brewery, in North Hampton, New Hampshire. JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images

That includes an expansion of tax incentives. "Part of my plan is we will expand the tax deduction for startups to $50,000," Harris said. "It's essentially a tax cut for starting a small business."

More details of her policies are what some of these voters have been craving.

"Defining some of the more specific policies, having her face seen out in the public," said supporter Teresa McInerny. "I think people need to just get to know her on personal basis... I believe that she's very, very genuine."

Harris comes off a Labor Day weekend of barnstorming battleground states, polls showing New Hampshire is not in that category this time around, but with four electoral votes up for grabs.

"The Granite State has a long history of electing presidents and there was a lot of support for the VP in 2019 and I think that she understands the importance of a Granite State vote," said Portsmouth Assistant Mayor Joanna Kelley.

Still, with just over 60 days until the election, these supporters are offering advice.

"Just keep it real," said Marissa DiBernardo. "Answering all the questions, talking to the people, listening to the people."