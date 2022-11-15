New Hampshire House seat decided by one vote after recount

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Every vote counts on Election Day, and that couldn't have been more evident than during one local race in New Hampshire.

Following an initial tally of votes, Hillsborough 16 House District Democratic candidate Maxine Mosley trailed her opponent, Republican Larry Gagne, by a count of 1,820-1,797 for the second of two seats.

That changed after a Monday recount when Mosley was declared the winner by one vote. The Secretary of State certified that Mosely defeated Gagne by a count of 1,799-1,798 for second place.

Republican Will Infantine topped the ticket and earned the other House seat from Hillsborough 16.

Mosley called it a "historic day here in New Hampshire."

Gagne told Manchester Ink Link it was "very unusual" for so many votes to change, adding "I don't know what happened." Infantine told the New Hampshire Union Leader there will be an appeal to the Ballot Law Commission after the recount.

"There's got to have been a mistake made in the count," Infantine said.

The district is made up of voters from Ward 9 in Manchester.