New Hampshire Hospital gunman rented U-Haul before deadly shooting

CONCORD, N.H. - A U-Haul truck found near last week's deadly shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord was rented by the gunman, investigators said Wednesday.

The New Hampshire Attorney General's Office said 33-year-old John Madore rented the truck on Friday, November 17, just hours before he went to the hospital and shot and killed 63-year-old security officer Bradley Haas.

Madore was shot and killed moments later by a state trooper.

After the shooting, the U-Haul was found idling in the hospital's parking lot. An AR-style rifle and multiple magazines of ammunition were found inside it. It wasn't until Wednesday that Attorney General John Formella's office confirmed it was rented by Madore.

Investigators said the gunman rented this U-Haul and left it idling before the shooting at New Hampshire Hospital on Nov. 17, 2023.

Formella said Madore was homeless and had recently stayed at a hotel on the Seacoast and then in Concord. Madore was a patient at the hospital six years ago, but the motive for the shooting is still not known.

All flags on public buildings in New Hampshire will be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor Haas, who was a retired Franklin, N.H. police chief.