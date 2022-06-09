Watch CBS News
Local News

Roland Labbe hit and killed by car after escaping from NH transitional housing unit

/ AP

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who was put on escape status from a Department of Corrections transitional housing unit was struck and killed by a car on a New Hampshire highway, state police said.

Roland Labbe, 67, was a pedestrian who was struck on the southbound Everett Turnpike on Wednesday night at Exit 6 in Nashua, police said. He died at the scene.

roland-labbe-1.jpg
Roland Labbe. New Hampshire Department of Corrections

The driver was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Police are investigating the crash.

fatal-pedestrian-1.jpg
A man was hit and killed on the Everett Turnpike in Nashua. New Hampshire State Police

Labbe was a minimum security resident at the Calumet Transitional Housing Unit in Manchester, the department said. He was placed on escape status after failing to return on June 1. He had a minimum parole eligibility date of Oct. 22 on a charge of aggravated felonious sexual assault.

Labbe had signed out of the house earlier that day to search for employment and was traveling by foot.

First published on June 9, 2022 / 10:24 AM

© 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.