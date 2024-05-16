Watch CBS News
New Hampshire daycare owner and 3 employees accused of spiking children with melatonin

MANCHESTER, N.H. - A day care owner in Manchester, New Hampshire and three of her employees are facing charges after police said they spiked children's food with melatonin.

It happened back in November at an in-home day care on Armory Street. Police said they received a complaint of unsafe practices at the day care. While investigating, police said they learned that the children's food was being sprinkled with melatonin. The children's parents had no idea it was happened.

Sally Dreckmann, 52, the owner of the day care, was arrested, along with employees 51-year-old Traci Innie, 23-year-old Kaitlin Filardo and 23-year-old Jessica Foster. All four have been charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

