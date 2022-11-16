Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire
THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.
New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.
One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported.
"If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.
In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side.
No one was injured in the crash.
