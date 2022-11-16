Winter weather leads to 35+ crashes in New Hampshire

THORNTON, N.H. - The first widespread winter weather event of the season made a mess of some roads in New Hampshire Wednesday morning.

New Hampshire State Police said they responded to more than 35 calls for crashes and cars off the road between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Between the hours of 5-10AM, #NHSP Troopers responded to over 35 calls for motor vehicle crashes and vehicles off of the... Posted by New Hampshire State Police on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

One photo the agency shared showed a tractor-trailer off the highway in Woodstock. No injuries were reported.

"If you come across a roadside emergency, please #slowdown and #moveover to provide those responding to the crash with room to work safely," police said.

In Thornton, fire rescue crews urged drivers to be careful after a Harpoon truck slid off I-93 North and turned over on its side.

Use caution on the roadways this morning. Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue crews are committed to a motor vehicle accident... Posted by Campton-Thornton Fire Rescue on Wednesday, November 16, 2022

No one was injured in the crash.