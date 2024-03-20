New Hampshire bus driver and wife arrested, accused of making child pornography

KEENE, N.H. - A New Hampshire school bus driver and his wife were arrested for allegedly making child pornography.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Paul Baird uploaded the images showing child sex abuse to a website dedicated to the sexual exploitation of children. His wife, Krystal, is accused of taking the photos. Krystal Baird allegedly told investigators she took photos of her husband with a child at his request because she didn't want to make him made.

Investigators said they were able to pull data from the photos and trace them back to the Bairds.

Paul Baird drove a bus for students in wheelchairs for the ConVal Regional School District. The district sent a letter home to families, saying it doesn't appear any students were victims. The district also added he isn't an employee and that the bus company, Student Transportation of America (STA), has fired him.

"The safety and security of our students is our utmost concern. We will be reviewing our transportation safety protocols beginning immediately. Additionally, the District will begin an immediate review with STA of their policies and practices, to ensure that our students are afforded the highest level of protection and that STA employees reflect the shared values of our district," said ConVal Superintendent Kimberly Rizzo Saunders in a statement.