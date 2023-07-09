Boy Scout killed in boating accident during New Hampshire camping trip

GILMANTON, N.H. – Police say a young boy died Friday afternoon during a boating accident while he was participating in a Boy Scout camping trip in New Hampshire.

New Hampshire State Police received 911 calls Friday around 2:15 p.m. on Manning Lake in Gilmanton.

First responders rushed to the lake, but the boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the boy was in New Hampshire from out of state with his Boy Scout group for the week.

Boy Scouts of New Hampshire released a statement following the scout's death.

"We are heartbroken to confirm the death of a Scout yesterday following a tragic accident on Manning Lake in Gilmanton. We offer our deepest condolences to the Scout's family and ask everyone to please join in keeping this young man and his loved ones in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time," the organization said.