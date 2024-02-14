Watch CBS News
Local News

Law would create official pronunciation of Concord, New Hampshire

By Brandon Truitt

/ CBS Boston

New Hampshire lawmaker introduces bill to create correct pronunciation of state, capital
New Hampshire lawmaker introduces bill to create correct pronunciation of state, capital 02:19

CONCORD, NH - What's in a name? Well, that might depend on how you say it. 

Concord, New Hampshire is the state's capital and becomes the center of the American political landscape every four years during primary season. How someone pronounces Concord may not only reveal where they are from but has turned into the center of debate for a bill making its way through the state legislature. 

Representative Eric Gallager represents Concord and introduced a bill that would create a correct pronunciation for the state's name along with its capital. "I am hoping by having our pronunciation explicitly specified maybe that would help set us apart," said Gallager.

He views the uniqueness of the pronunciation to help the state standout, much like its motto. "As you mentioned, the branding and hoping that people will be a little more consistent in how they recognize us," Gallager said. 

There are other states with a city of Concord, such as North Carolina. People there pronounce it as though it rhymes with lord.  

Brandon Truitt
Truitt-2022.jpg

Brandon Truitt joined WBZ-TV in January 2022 after working as a reporter and fill-in anchor at WPRI in Providence, Rhode Island. Before WPRI, Truitt worked at WNCT in Greenville, North Carolina, where he began his career in broadcast journalism.

First published on February 14, 2024 / 11:26 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.