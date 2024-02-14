Law would create official pronunciation of Concord, New Hampshire

CONCORD, NH - What's in a name? Well, that might depend on how you say it.

Concord, New Hampshire is the state's capital and becomes the center of the American political landscape every four years during primary season. How someone pronounces Concord may not only reveal where they are from but has turned into the center of debate for a bill making its way through the state legislature.

Representative Eric Gallager represents Concord and introduced a bill that would create a correct pronunciation for the state's name along with its capital. "I am hoping by having our pronunciation explicitly specified maybe that would help set us apart," said Gallager.

He views the uniqueness of the pronunciation to help the state standout, much like its motto. "As you mentioned, the branding and hoping that people will be a little more consistent in how they recognize us," Gallager said.

There are other states with a city of Concord, such as North Carolina. People there pronounce it as though it rhymes with lord.