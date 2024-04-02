Jury awards New Hampshire man more than $134K in age discrimination lawsuit against Market Basket

New Hampshire man wins lawsuit against Market Basket for age discrimination

CONCORD, N.H. - Market Basket is considering appealing a federal jury's decision to award a New Hampshire man more than $134,000 in an age discrimination lawsuit.

Rodney Martinez was hired by the grocery store chain in 2012 when he was 55 years old. However, he claimed, he was never promoted to full-time, with benefits, despite working full-time hours at the company's Manchester store. His lawsuit claimed that from 2017-2019, 32 out of 37 employees promoted were 38 years old or younger.

"We respect the judicial process but are surprised and disappointed by the decision. Throughout the trial, there were clear and compelling reasons provided regarding why Mr. Martinez was not promoted sooner. Market Basket is a company that prides itself on the longevity of our associates; it is part of our culture," the company said in a statement.

The jury unanimously found that Market Basket violated federal and state discrimination laws.