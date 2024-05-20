Boys & Girls Clubs of Dorchester honor women who inspire next generation

BOSTON - The faces that filled Boston's Seaport Hotel Monday evening shared something special: a crowd that cares about community. They support the meaningful mission of the Boys and Girls Clubs of Dorchester, because for 50 years it's been home.

"If you know the Bah family, we all attended club... I started out volunteering then becoming staff. Whenever I finished school, you're excited to go to club," said BGCD alumna Hadiatou Bah.

It's a cause close to our Lisa Hughes' heart; this is the nineteenth year she's hosted the New England Women's Leadership Awards - a celebration of strong and successful women, and an inspiration for girls at the club.

"What I found in return were opportunities for me to be a better person, to strengthen my communication skills, to have a network of friends, a network of adults cheering for me," said NEWLA chair Carline Durocher, of what she discovered when joining in high school.

"I saw a TV show once and I thought I could do that? Then I met Nora Baston, she's amazing. And I thought if she can do it, and she believes in me, I should go ahead and try," said 15-year-old Noa Taylor of her goal to work in law enforcement.

The club is a source of safety and stability, offering young neighbors the strong foundation they need to grow and pursue goals.

"So kids can see that dream"

"Sometimes it's hard to see the vision if you're in a traumatic or stressful environment. The club helps create the fun spaces to uncloud that vision so kids can see that dream. That's what the Boys and Girls club of Dorchester is doing," Durocher added.

This year's NEWLA honorees are Empower Founder & CEO Cara Belvin, Celtics' VP of Team Operations and Growth Allison Feaster, and BGCD Family Engagement Specialist Huong Vu.