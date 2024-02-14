New England Revolution unveil new Boston Tea Party-inspired kits

FOXBORO -- The New England Revolution will be sporting a new look on the pitch this season. The Revs unveiled their newest kit on Wednesday, which commemorates the 250th anniversary of the Boston Tea Party.

Highlighting the shirt design are red and white vertical waves on the front, which represent the ripples made in the Boston Harbor made when American revolutionaries threw 45 tons of tea from the East India Trading Company into the water in 1773. That act of defiance had its own ripple effect, sparking the American Revolution.

While the new kits are Boston Tea Party-themed, they also throw back to Revolution uniforms of yesteryear. The navy jerseys sport red shoulders with three white stripes, an homage to earlier Revs jerseys, to go with navy shorts and navy socks, featuring red and white striping on top.

A look at the new Boston Tea Party-themed kits of the New England Revolution. Photo by New England Revolution

The jocktag on the bottom-left corner of the jersey features the letter 'R' from the Revolution crest, with the font inspired by the East India Trading Company lettering that adorned the tea crates dumped into Boston Harbor in 1773. The Heritage Tree icon is on the back of the neck, which pays homage to the flag of New England that club supporters waive during home matches. The icon includes the number 96, which is a subtle nod to the club's inaugural season.

The new kits will serve as New England's primary uniforms for the 2024 and 2025 MLS seasons. The Revs will first don the Boston Tea Party look in a preseason friendly against the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday.