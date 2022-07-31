Watch CBS News
Sports

Revolution secure point in 0-0 draw with Toronto FC

By CBSBoston.com Staff

/ CBS Boston

CBS News Live
CBS News Boston Live

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Revolution (6-7-9; 27 pts.) battled Toronto FC (6-12-5; 23 pts.) to a 0-0 draw on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium in front of a season-high 29,097 fans. Goalkeeper Djordje Petrović tallied three saves, including a penalty kick denial against Toronto's Lorenzo Insigne in the 81st minute, to record his third clean sheet in MLS and the club's second in a row. Forward Giacomo Vrioni made his home debut, coming in as a substitute in the 55th minute, and recorded three shots.

The Revolution extended their home undefeated streak to eight games with tonight's result as they move to 3-0-5 at home since April 16. New England recorded two shots on net in the opening half coming from Carles Gil in the eighth minute and Brandon Bye in the 19th minute. Petrović stopped the lone shot he faced to send the teams into the intermission scoreless. 

In the 55th minute, Vrioni entered the game as a substitute for Justin Rennicks, marking his Gillette Stadium debut and second Revolution appearance. The striker created three scoring opportunities including a header that went just wide in the 74th minute and a chance from close range in second-half stoppage time.

Petrović added two more saves in the second half, including a crucial stop on Insigne's penalty kick late in the match. The Italian sent his right-footed attempt to Petrovic's right, but the 22-year-old Serbian guessed correctly and made a confident save to preserve the clean sheet. 

New England travels to Orlando City SC next Saturday night for a 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff at Exploria Stadium. The match airs on WSBK-TV38, myRITV (Rhode Island), and Cozi TV (Western Mass.), with Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies calling the action. The contest also airs locally on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.

CBSBoston.com Staff
cbs4-wbz-logo-horizontal.jpg

The CBS Boston team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBoston.com.

First published on July 31, 2022 / 12:19 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.