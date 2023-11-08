Revolution look to keep season alive as playoff series vs. Philadelphia shifts to Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO -- It's win or stay home for the New England Revolution on Wednesday night. Beat the Philadelphia Union and they'll play a third and deciding match in Philly on Sunday.

Lose, and the Revs head into an offseason of the unknown.

New England's Round One series against Philadelphia shifts to Gillette Stadium after the Union took Game 1, 3-1, nearly two weeks ago. But the Revs are heading into Wednesday night's match with confidence, eager to hit their home pitch for a chance to extend the series.

"It comes from being confident. You don't want to go into a game nervous, in terms of second guessing yourself. Nerves are good at times, but I think second guessing yourself will make you make those mistakes. It's just being confident as a group and individuals, knowing that we're very capable of playing at a high level, not just individually, but as a group," said midfielder Matt Polster. "I think we've shown moments where we string a lot of good passes together, and lots of good actions of play. We've shown on the defensive side of things that we do defend well as a group, and we're all at it. I don't think we should go in with the nerves, I think we should go playing with confidence and on the front foot. We really have nothing to lose."

Here is all you need to know about Wednesday's match in Foxboro, which will kick off at 7 p.m.

-Carles Gil left Game 1 with a right leg injury, but has been back at training this week leading up to Wednesday's match. That's great news for the Revs, as he's the club's all-time leader in postseason assists with five.

-Gil also owned the turf at Gillette during the regular season, tallying four goals and 13 helpers over his 16 matches.

-The Revolution dominated at Gillette Stadium, going unbeaten in their first 15 home games this season. New England finished 12-1-4 in front of their supporters in MLS action, including a 2-1 win over Philadelphia on Decision Day, and was 14-2-6 across all competitions.

-Gillette Stadium has been very kind to the Revs in postseason action, with the Revolution going 10-0-4 in home playoff games since 2003.

-There will be no playoff tie on Wednesday night, however. If the Revs and the Union are all square after 90 minutes, a winner will be decided by a shootout from the penalty shot.

-Gustavo Bou scored New England's only goal in Game 1, converting on an assist from forward Giacomo Vrioni. Bou has three goals and an assist in his last three games, including a brace against Philadelphia on Decision Day. Against the Union, Bou has six goals with a pair of helpers over eight career meetings across all competitions.

-Tomás Chancalay has really enjoyed playing at Gillette Stadium since joining the Revs, scoring three times in five games.

-New England also got a strong performance from Noel Buck in Game 1, as the 18-year-old helped anchor the Revs midfield. Buck hit a crossbar early in the match in his MLS Cup Playoffs debut.

-The Union scored three times over an 18-minute span in the first half of Game 1, on a Dániel Gazdag penalty and tallies by Mikael Uhre and Nathan Harriel. It marked the third time in four games that the Revolution surrendered three goals in the first half.

-Union defender Kai Wagner won't be playing Wednesday night, as he's been suspended three games by MLS for violating the league's on-field anti-discrimination policy after the league launched an investigation into whether Wagner directed an anti-Asian slur at Revolution forward Bobby Wood during Game 1.

-If the Union win Wednesday night, Philadelphia would advance to the Conference Semifinals and face 2023 Supporters' Shield winners FC Cincinnati. If the Revs win, Game 3 of the series would be at Subaru Park in Philadelphia on Sunday at 3 p.m.