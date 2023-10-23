Five-seeded Revs to face Philadelphia Union in 2023 MLS Cup Playoffs

FOXBORO -- The Revolution are back in the playoffs for the fourth time in the last five years, and will look to begin their postseason the same way they closed out the regular season: With a win over the Philadelphia Union.

The fifth-seeded New England will open its 2023 MLS Cup Playoff slate in Philadelphia next Saturday at 5 p.m., taking on the four-seeded Union in the best-of-three series. The series will then be put on hold for over a week before shifting to Gillette Stadium for a midweek match on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m. If necessary, the series will be decided back at Subaru Park on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 3 p.m., with the winner advancing to the conference semifinals.

In the new format for the MLS Cup Playoffs, every match of the best-of-three Round One series will have a winner. Any contest tied after 90 minutes will go to a shootout from the penalty spot. The playoffs will then return to single-elimination for the conference semis, conference finals, and the MLS Cup.

The Revs and the Union split their regular-season meetings in 2023, with each club winning on their home turf. New England earned a 2-1 victory over Philadelphia on Decision Day thanks to a brace by Gustavo Bou, while keeper Jacob Jackson made a pair of saves in net. The Union beat up on the Revs, 3-0, in Philadelphia back on May 20.

The two sides have met just once before in the MLS Cup Playoffs, which the Revolution won, 2-0, at Subaru Park in 2020.