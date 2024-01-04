New head coach Caleb Porter eager to help Revolution win first MLS Cup

FOXBORO – Caleb Porter arrives in New England with just one thing on his mind – winning.

Porter, who was named head coach of the Revolution last month, was introduced to the media on Thursday.

The 48-year-old has won two MLS Cups, one with the Portland Timbers and another with the Columbus Crew. In addition, he coached the Akron Zips to a national collegiate championship in 2010.

Now, he hopes to bring New England its first MLS Cup.

"Every trophy's good. For me it separates the good coaches and the good players. Those are the ones who have figured out a way, I don't think it's an accident, they figure out a way to win the big one, to win the trophies, to put those in the case," Porter said. "We understand that as coaches and players we're on the clock. We're not in these jobs forever. When you leave these jobs, you look back and the only thing anybody will remember is what you did in terms of trophies. They won't remember the wins, or the playoffs or anything."

Porter said his first task in Foxboro is connecting with the players.

"I'm excited, I'm honored frankly to be the head coach of the New England Revolution," Porter said. "If I could have picked any job in the league, this would have been the one I picked. I think it's the right job for me, it's the right time. The team is ripe for success. They've done very well. There's a strong foundation, I liked that."