New England Revolution fall to New York Red Bulls 2-1

HARRISON, N.J. – The New England Revolution (9-10-11; 38 pts.) fell to the New York Red Bulls (14-9-8; 50 pts.), 2-1, on Saturday night at Red Bull Arena. Midfielder Tommy McNamara netted his fourth goal of the season in the 53rd minute, on assists from forward Gustavo Bou and defender DeJuan Jones. The Red Bulls knotted the score in the 58th minute, snapping a Revolution streak of 312 minutes without conceding a goal, before netting the game winner from the penalty spot in the 78th minute.

After a scoreless first half, McNamara propelled the Revolution to a 1-0 lead with a right-footed shot from the center of the box. The New York native has now scored in consecutive matches for the second time in his MLS career and the first since joining the Revolution in August 2020. McNamara has reached the scoresheet in six of the last eight games, with three goals and four assists since Aug. 6. The midfielder's four goals this season are one shy of matching his career high of five.

Bou and Jones distributed assists on McNamara's goal, with Jones picking up his seventh helper on the season. That total is second most on the team and sets a new single-season mark for most assists by a Revolution defender. Jones, who surpassed 7,500 MLS minutes played tonight, ranks tied for third among defenders in assists this season.

Midfielder Nacho Gil, the club's newest addition, registered his Revolution debut with a seven-minute performance off the bench. Tonight's match also featured the return of forward Giacomo Vrioni, as the Designated Player made his first appearance since July 3, playing 10 minutes.

Defender Andrew Farrell reached a club milestone tonight, becoming the first Revolution player to appear in 300 MLS regular season games for New England. Fellow center back Henry Kessler led the backline with a game-high nine clearances, while goalkeeper Djordje Petrović made three saves.

New England concludes the two-game road trip on Tuesday night, when the Revolution visit Houston Dynamo FC at PNC Stadium. Tuesday's match kicks off at 8:30 p.m. ET and airs on WSBK-TV38, myRITV (Rhode Island), Cozi TV (Western Mass.), 98.5 The Sports Hub, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio.