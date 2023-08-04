Revolution advance in Leagues Cup with emotional comeback win over Atlas FC

FOXBORO -- The Revolution scored an emotional comeback win over Atlas FC on Thursday night, advancing to the Leagues Cup Round of 16 when they converted all eight of their attempts in the match-deciding shootout.

After a week filled with storylines taking place off the pitch, the Revs found themselves in a 2-0 hole just 11 minutes into Thursday night's match. Forward Gustavo Bou sparked the comeback with a 30th minute tally, and then "La Pantera" netted the equalizing goal in the 79th minute when he fired home the rebound of his penalty kick.

The match stayed knotted at 2-2 thanks to Bou's brace and went to penalties, with both clubs converting their first seven tries. After Atlas FC's Javier Abella hit the crossbar with his bid, Farrell stepped up with a chance to send the Revs to the Round of 16.

"Mr. Revs" came through, sending Gillette Stadium -- and the Revs -- into hysterics.

LOOK AT WHAT IT MEANS 🎱🎱 @_88AF pic.twitter.com/BqGbbPRjvj — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) August 4, 2023

"It feels good just to be able to help the team advance," Farrell said with a smile after the dust had settled from New England's emotional victory. "We're all pumped to hopefully move through."

Farrell said that he hadn't taken a competitive penalty kick since college prior to Thursday night's heroics.

"It was a little more pressure because everyone kept scoring their penalties. It was coming down to the last couple of guys, and I knew I was going to have to take one," he said. "When the guy missed it, I was like: 'Oh, we got this.'"

"It had to be him!" said keeper Earl Edwards Jr., who started in net in place of Djordje Petrović. "He's just Mr. Revs! It was really cool to see him step up and finish it for us."

Goalkeeper Earl Edwards Jr. and Andrew Farrell of New England Revolution celebrate the club's shootout victory over Atlas FC at Gillette Stadium. Andrew Katsampes/ISI Photos / Getty Images

The win capped off a difficult week for the Revolution, which saw head coach and sporting director Bruce Arena placed on administrative leave amid an MLS investigation over Arena allegedly making inappropriate remarks. Assistant coach Richie Williams filled in for Arena on Thursday night.

In addition, the Revs were without All-Star keeper Djordje Petrović, who is reportedly at odds with the club after New England turned down transfer bids from British club Nottingham Forest and French side Nante. Edwards Jr. started in his place and made six saves on eight shots.

Winning was a great way for the Revs to put all of that in the rear view mirror for a bit.

"It was a rough week and I'm just proud of the guys who are coming in and putting in the work throughout the week," Farrell said. "Advancing is the most important thing. No matter how things go, you've got to stay together and keep fighting."

New England will next host LIGA MX opponent Querétaro FC at Gillette Stadium on Monday, August 7. Kickoff time for that match will be announced after the Round of 32 is complete.