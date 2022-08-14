Revolution record fourth straight shutout in 1-0 victory over D.C. United

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Revolution (8-7-9; 33 pts.) defeated D.C. United (6-14-4; 22 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday night at Gillette Stadium as the club recorded its fourth consecutive shutout to tie a club record. Djordje Petrović recorded three saves while midfielder Carles Gil, fresh off his appearance in Wednesday's MLS All-Star Game, scored his fifth goal of the season with assists from Brandon Bye and Tommy McNamara. Homegrown Player Noel Buck, a 17-year-old from Arlington, Mass., also made his MLS debut in the match.

New England got on the board early as McNamara sent a pass in behind the D.C. defense for Bye, who chased the ball to the endline and cut a pass back into the box for Carles Gil to meet with a left-footed finish. The reigning MLS MVP raised his total to 17 combined goals and assists, which ranks among the top 10 in MLS. Gil finished the night with a game-high nine shots, also a personal single-game high. With Bye's sixth assist, the right back ties a Revolution club record for assists by a defender in a single season. Bye made his 125th regular season appearance and eclipsed 10,000 career minutes played in the match.

Buck entered the contest in the 63rd minute, replacing fellow Homegrown midfielder Damian Rivera. The Boston-area native logged 27 minutes in his first MLS appearance, recording one shot and one chance created. Defender Christian Makoun, acquired from Charlotte FC earlier this month, also made his Revolution debut in the match, entering the game in the 78th minute for forward Justin Rennicks.

Tonight's game also marked Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena's 100th regular season match with the Revolution since taking the helm in 2019. Arena's regular season record in New England improves to 46-22-32. His .620 winning percentage with the Revolution is the best in club history and even better than his career mark of .603, which is the highest winning percentage in MLS history (min. 100 games).

The Revolution travel north the border next week for a pair of Eastern Conference clashes, beginning Wednesday night, August 17 at Toronto FC. The match at BMO Field kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET on WSBK-TV38, myRITV, CoziTV, 98.5 The Sports Hub, and WBIX 1260 AM Nossa Radio.