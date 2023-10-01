Revolution players raise awareness for childhood cancer with special pregame shirts

FOXBORO – New England Revolution are doing their part to bring attention to childhood cancer.

During warmups Saturday night, players wore shirts that featured the name of local pediatric cancer patients.

After the match, players signed the jerseys for delivery to those patients.

Tonight, players are wearing #KickChildhoodCancer training tops during pregame warmups, each top featuring the name of a local pediatric cancer patient 💛🎗️



Following the match, players will sign their respective tops before they are sent to the patients. pic.twitter.com/7McwPu3wxu — New England Revolution (@NERevolution) September 30, 2023

One had the name "Declan" printed on it for the son of WBZ-TV meteorologist Sarah Wroblewski.

He was diagnosed with a cancerous brain tumor earlier this month. His cancer journey has sparked the #ThumbsUpForDec movement.

"Each jersey had the name of a different local kid fighting cancer and we feel so honored that Declan was included in that! Thank you! " Wroblewski wrote about the gesture by the Revolution.

Declan started chemotherapy on Monday and the latest update indicates his treatment is going well and he's full of energy.

If you would like to follow Declan's journey, the family is posting updates regularly to this online journal.