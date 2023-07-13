Revolution continue home dominance with 2-1 victory over Atlanta United FC

FOXBORO -- Trying to beat the Revs at Gillette Stadium continues to be a fruitless effort for opponents this season. New England continued its home dominance on Wednesday night, notching a 2-1 victory over Atlanta United FC.

The Revolution are off to the best home start in club history this season, improving to 8-0-3 on their home pitch with Wednesday night's win. The match was never really in doubt, as Matt Polster put New England on top 1-0 in the fourth minute and Giacomo Vrioni added another goal just five minutes later.

Those two goals were more than enough for goalkeeper Djordje Petrović, who was a wall in net once again. The All-Star keeper recorded a career-best 10 saves, and just missed another clean sheet when Atlanta's Machop Chol scored in stoppage time. Petrović is the first Revolution goalkeeper to make 10 saves in match since 2010.

Polster scored his second goal of the season off a right-footed shot from long distance, giving New England an early lead that they'd never relinquish. Vrioni doubled the Revs' edge a few minutes later when he put in his fifth goal of the season, showing off some fancy footwork in the process.

Sit back, relax and enjoy this Carles Gil x @giacomovrioni32 linkup for the @NERevolution. 😵 pic.twitter.com/H4kQwygNCS — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 12, 2023

Carles Gil registered his 10th assist of the season on Vrioni's goal, moving him into a tie for the MLS lead. Vrioni has now scored in three straight matches for New England.

The Revs (40 points) are one of two teams without a loss at home this season, along with top-seeded FC Cincinnati (48 points). New England will go for home win No. 9 Saturday evening when the club hosts D.C. United.