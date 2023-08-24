'Setting the example': Revolution train with US Amputee Soccer Team

FOXBORO - Some of the most impressive skills on display, happened in the shadow of Gillette Stadium Wednesday. Right behind the Revolution training center, Revs players laced up with their amputee partners.

Founding member Nico Calabria, captain of the US Amputee Soccer Team, also welcomed young amputees just falling in love with the game.

Members of the US Amputee Soccer team train with young players at Gillette Stadium CBS Boston

"Nico has been such an inspiration for us and our family, showing Isaak there are no limits for being an amputee," said Sarah Depelteau, who traveled from Concord, New Hampshire with her family to see her 8-year-old play.

"I didn't see anyone being an athlete who looked like me when I was growing up. I'm definitely happy to be that person for Isaak," Calabria said.

As a thank you for the fun and challenging workout, the Revolution surprised the team of amputees with $3000, to cover travel costs when they compete in the first national championships come October.

Members of the New England Revolution held a clinic with the US Amputee Soccer Team CBS Boston

"The Revolution are without a doubt setting the example for the rest of the league that this sport is here, people are ready to play," Calabria said, of the organization's unwavering support.

The Revs, ready to keep cheering for fellow athletes who aren't good despite a disability; they're just plain good.

"Their work ethic is incredible. To get to that level on one leg is pretty cool. To see how much they love the sport. Nothing can stop them. Soccer is for everyone. We proved it again today," said Revolution defender DeJuan Jones.