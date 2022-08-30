Here's your New England Patriots-Tom Brady dual viewing schedule

BOSTON -- It was new and weird in year one. It was interesting in year two. Now in year three, it may just qualify as a tradition.

It is the activity of New Englanders watching the Patriots, of course, while still keeping an eye on Tom Brady.

Even Bill Belichick can't help himself from keeping tabs on his former QB:

Bill Belichick watches Tom Brady during the Bucs-Pats game in 2021. Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

Sure, Brady seems to be losing fans by the day around these parts, whether due to his omission of all things New England in his retirement announcement, or how he's "changed" into a different person in Tampa, or the simple fact that watching him play at such a ridiculously high level at this age has become too much to physically and emotionally bear for Patriots fans.

Still, there are plenty of Patriots fans who enjoy watching the greatest quarterback of all time continue to ply his trade, even if he's doing it with the Buccaneers. That makes quite a bit of sense, as Brady was the most important athlete during the most important stretch of sports in the history of Boston. And, as previously mentioned, he's the greatest of all time, so who wouldn't want to witness greatness for as long as it's being displayed? Likely nobody on this planet will ever again witness a 44-year-old lead the league in passing yards and passing touchdowns, and there's some serious intrigue regarding what Brady has in store for 2022.

Perhaps this is the year that the greatness wanes. He is, after all, 45 years old, and at some point the magic has got to wear off. Or Brady can keep defying the laws of reality and continue dominating the sport.

To find out, we'll have to watch. And with that in mind, here's the dual viewing guide for fans who want to watch the Patriots play their games and watch Brady play his games. (How you handle the weeks where they're both playing at the same time is up to you, though a proper Patriots fan will obviously be relegating Brady to the smaller TV/laptop/tablet.)

Week 1: No Conflict

Patriots at Dolphins, Sunday Sept. 11, 1 p.m.

Bucs at Cowboys, Sunday Sept. 11, 8:20 p.m. Week 2: CONFLICT

Patriots at Steelers, Sunday Sept. 18, 1 p.m.

Bucs at Saints, Sunday Sept. 18, 1 p.m. Week 3: No Conflict

Patriots vs. Ravens, Sunday Sept. 25, 1 p.m.

Bucs vs. Packers, Sunday Sept. 25, 4:25 p.m. Week 4: No Conflict

Patriots at Packers, Sunday Oct. 2, 4:25 p.m.

Bucs vs. Chiefs, Sunday Oct. 2, 8:20 p.m. Week 5: CONFLICT

Patriots vs. Lions, Sunday Oct. 9, 1 p.m.

Bucs vs. Falcons, Sunday Oct. 9, 1 p.m. Week 6: CONFLICT

Patriots at Browns, Sunday Oct. 16, 1 p.m.

Bucs at Steelers, Sunday Oct. 16, 1 p.m. Week 7: No Conflict

Patriots vs. Bears, Monday Oct. 24, 8:15 p.m.

Bucs at Panthers, Sunday Oct. 23, 1 p.m. Week 8: No Conflict

Patriots at Jets, Sunday Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

Bucs vs. Ravens, Thursday Oct. 27, 8:15 p.m. Week 9: No Conflict

Patriots vs. Colts, Sunday Nov. 6, 1 p.m.

Bucs vs. Rams, Sunday Nov. 6, 4:25 p.m. Week 10: No Conflict

Patriots bye week

Bucs vs. Seahawks, Sunday Nov. 13, 9:30 a.m. (in Germany) Week 11: No Conflict

Patriots vs. Jets, Sunday Nov. 20, 1 p.m.

Bucs bye week Week 12: No Conflict

Patriots at Vikings, Thursday Nov. 24 (Thanksgiving), 8:20 p.m.

Bucs at Browns, Sunday Nov. 27, 1 p.m. Week 13: No Conflict

Patriots vs. Bills, Thursday Dec. 1, 8:15 p.m.

Bucs vs. Saints, Monday Dec. 5, 8:15 p.m. Week 14: No Conflict

Patriots at Cardinals, Monday Dec. 12, 8:15 p.m.

Bucs at 49ers, Sunday Dec. 11, 4:25 p.m. Week 15: No Conflict

Patriots at Raiders, Sunday Dec. 18, 8:20 p.m.

Bucs vs. Bengals, Sunday Dec. 18, 4:25 p.m. Week 16: No Conflict

Patriots vs. Bengals, Saturday Dec. 24, 1 p.m.

Bucs at Cardinals, Sunday Dec. 25, 8:20 p.m. Week 17: CONFLICT

Patriots vs. Dolphins, Sunday Jan. 1, 1 p.m.

Bucs vs. Panthers, Sunday Jan. 1, 1 p.m. Week 18: UNKNOWN

Patriots at Bills, Sunday Jan. 8, Time TBD

Bucs at Falcons, Sunday Jan. 8, Time TBD

All told, the Patriots and Bucs have four scheduled conflicts, with potentially one more in Week 18. The Week 18 game times are determined ahead of that week, based on playoff implications of games on the slate. Overall, it's not quite as smooth as 2020, when the Pats and Bucs had only two scheduled conflicts, but it's better than last year, when the teams played at the same time seven times. (As a side note, Patriots fans better plan for some sleep deprivation from Thanksgiving until Christmas.)

This year's conflicts are scheduled for Week 2, Week 5, Week 6, and Week 17, giving fans a nice two-month stretch in the middle of the season to take in every single snap of every Patriots game and every single snap for Tom Brady if that is what their hearts desire.