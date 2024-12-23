Patriots own the No. 2 pick in 2025 NFL Draft after loss to Bills

FOXBORO -- The New England Patriots lost again on Sunday despite putting up a good fight in Buffalo, and currently own the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft with two weeks remaining in the season. It's not a bad consolation prize for such a frustrating year, as the Patriots should be able to land a game-changing talent or trade the pick for a nice bounty.

The Patriots got an assist from Mac Jones again on Sunday, as the former New England QB and his Jacksonville Jaguars lost to the lowly Las Vegas Raiders, 19-14, in Week 16. It was just the third win of the season for Las Vegas, and first since Sept. 29.

That Raiders win mixed with a Patriots loss catapulted New England in front of Las Vegas in the draft order. The Patriots and the Raiders are among the five teams with a 3-12 record at the moment, but the Patriots are the worst of the bunch with a .436 strength of schedule, vaulting New England into the second overall pick.

The Jaguars (.480 strength of schedule) occupy the No. 3 spot in the draft order, followed by the Tennessee Titans (.512), Cleveland Browns (.532), and Raiders to round out the NFL's 3-12 bunch.

All those teams have been out-stumbled by the New York Giants, who are an NFL-worst 2-13 after falling to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. The Giants have lost 10 straight, and close the season against the 7-8 Indianapolis Colts in New Jersey and on the road against the 12-3 Philadelphia Eagles.

Patriots remaining schedule

New England will close out the season with a pair of home games, hosting the L.A. Chargers next Saturday and the Bills in Week 18. The 9-6 Chargers currently own the sixth seed in the AFC, just ahead of the 10-5 Baltimore Ravens and slightly ahead of the 9-6 Denver Broncos. So the Chargers really need to win in Week 17.

The Bills, fresh off their 24-21 home win over the Pats, are 12-3 on the year and could be playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC -- but only if the Kansas City Chiefs lose both of their remaining games: At the Steelers on Christmas Day and at the Broncos in Week 18.

There's a good chance the Patriots will finish the season at 3-14, though if the Chiefs win on Wednesday, the Bills won't be playing for much come Week 18 and might rest their stars.

It's no fun celebrating loses to improve a team's draft position, and even more so for the Patriots since it looks like they have their quarterback of the future in Drake Maye. It would really be nice to see them close out the season with at least one more win, and start building toward something in 2025.

But the team is in desperate need of some top-end talent around Maye, and should be able to address a big need -- whether it's a left tackle or wide receiver -- with such a high pick.

As for the rest of the 3-12 teams, the Jaguars host the Titans before visiting the Colts to close out the season. The Browns host the Dolphins and visit the Ravens, the Titans play the Texans in Week 18 after visiting the Jags, and the Raiders visit the Saints and host the Chargers over the final two weeks.