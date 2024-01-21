Patriots reportedly set to interview first candidate for offensive coordinator job

BOSTON – Newly hired Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has been busy in recent days looking to fill his coaching staff. On Monday, it appears Mayo will shift his attention to the offensive side of the ball.

Previous reports indicated that Mayo's first interviews have been for defensive coordinator and special teams roles.

On Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Los Angeles Rams tight ends coach Nick Caley will be interviewing Monday for the Patriots' offensive coordinator job.

That marks the first reported interview for that position.

Caley is a familiar face in Foxboro. He worked for the Patriots from 2015-2022, and was a candidate for New England's offensive coordinator job when Josh McDaniels left for Las Vegas in the 2022 offseason.

Instead, no offensive coordinator was officially named, leaving Matt Patricia and Joe Judge in charge of the offensive side of the ball.

Caley stayed for one more season, then in 2023 went to work for Sean McVay and the Rams.

In other coaching news, ESPN's Mike Reiss reported that if Bill Belichick's son Steve opts to return to New England, it would likely be in an assistant head coach or senior adviser role. Previous reports indicated that Steve and Brian Belichick had been told they are welcome back with the team, despite their father's departure.

After he was introduced as head coach last week, Mayo spoke about the change in philosophy compared to Bill Belichick, who was known to be more vague with job titles.

"I do believe in titles. I think it's more for external than internal," Mayo told WBZ-TV sports director Steve Burton. "When I went on some of those interviews a couple of years ago, they asked, 'What exactly do you do?' You were trying to explain what you do when one word, 'defensive' coordinator or 'offensive' coordinator, they know. I just want to clean up the ambiguity or the cloudiness around who is doing what."