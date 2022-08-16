Patriots place Malcolm Butler on injured reserve
FOXBORO – Malcolm Butler's comeback story with the New England Patriots has hit a snag.
According to multiple reports, the Patriots placed Butler on injured reserve Tuesday.
As a result, Butler will miss a minimum of four games.
Butler signed with his former team in the offseason and was looking to find a roster spot after a year away from football.
Also on Tuesday, New England reportedly placed defensive back Joejuan Williams on IR.
