Raiders' Adam Butler says former coach Bill Belichick "disrespected" him after game

LAS VEGAS – Adam Butler wasn't thrilled with his former head coach after Sunday's game between the Raiders and Patriots.

Butler, who won a Super Bowl and spent four seasons In New England, had a sack as he and the Raiders dropped the Patriots to 1-5 on the year with a 21-17 win.

After the game Butler was hoping to see Bill Belichick, who gave him his first shot as an undrafted free agent in 2017. Unfortunately, Belichick wasn't in the mood to chat.

"It did make me very upset that Bill didn't even have the respect to say anything to me after the game. Not even congratulate me, tell me 'You look good,' or 'You don't look good,' 'Kiss my a--," something," Butler said, via CBS affiliate 8 News Now. "He didn't say anything. Kind of felt disrespected, made me feel bad. I know coach Belichick has bigger things to worry about obviously. They're going through a tough time, but I mean sheesh. Wave. Something. But nothing."

The Patriots look to recover from a brutal start to the season next week as they host the Buffalo Bills.