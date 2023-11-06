"Unique moment": Patriots' Joe Cardona stands at attention during military ceremony at Gillette Stadium

FOXBORO – There weren't many moments to be proud of for Patriots fans on Sunday at Gillette Stadium. But long snapper Joe Cardona provided one at halftime.

ESPN reporter and WBZ-TV Sports Final contributor Mike Reiss shared what he described as a "unique moment" as the Patriots headed back onto the field for the second half against the Washington Commanders.

Cardona, a Navy lieutenant, had emerged from the locker room when he noticed an enlistment ceremony for the U.S. Army and Massachusetts National Guard was happening on the field.

Capturing a unique moment from Sunday:



Patriots LS and Navy Lieutenant Joe Cardona was coming back to the field after halftime for his warmup, and noticed an on-field enlistment ceremony for the U.S. Army and Massachusetts National Guard.



He stood at attention to honor them. pic.twitter.com/TyHNuh6pc6 — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) November 6, 2023

Reiss captured a photo of Cardona, who placed his helmet on the ground and stood at attention to honor the members participating in the ceremony.

Cardona was drafted in fifth round of the 2015 NFL draft and has played nine seasons on the Patriots' special teams unit.