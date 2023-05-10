Watch CBS News
Patriots to play Colts in Frankfurt, Germany on November 12

FOXBORO - The New England Patriots will play the Indianapolis Colts in Germany this fall, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The Patriots and Colts will play week 10 on November 12 in Frankfurt, Germany. The game, which will be a home game for the Patriots, will be played at 3:30 p.m. in Germany, which will be 9:30 a.m. in the Boston area.

"I'm thrilled to play a home game in this new market and to continue to build upon our team's long history and engagement with German fans," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement.

"Our goal is to connect with fans at the local level and I look forward to expanding that fan base and fostering additional relationships and opportunities for partnership in Germany as well as Austria and Switzerland."

For more information about tickets, click here.

The National Football League will announce the rest of the 2023 schedule Thursday night. 

First published on May 10, 2023 / 7:24 AM

