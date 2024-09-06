New England Patriots fans are grabbing their merch, but skipping players' jerseys

FOXBORO - Fans of the New England Patriots grabbed last-minute merchandise as they prepare for a new season with a young head coach at the helm, a newly named quarterback and a top draft pick in the pipeline.

"I've been a Patriots fan since I was little," said die-hard New England fan McKensie Donath, who bough a. "I love that throwback, so that's kinda what I went for in there."

And as she grabbed her last-minute merch at the Foxboro ProShop days before the team's season kicks off, she's ready to see what the future holds.

"I'm ready to see what the season looks like," says Donath. "With Brissett, we are going to see what he can do. Definitely a good thing to see Mayo coaching with us, especially with a former player being a coach."

Many fans are unsure what the season will bring, knowing the team's at the start of something new. Some fans are so uncertain about the future, they're even hesitant to commit to a player's jersey because they're not sure the player will be with the team in the future. Like Mac Jones: A jersey with his name once sold for more than $100; now, it costs $25.

"There's no one on the back of my T-shirts," said Pats fan Lauren King. She is waiting for the players to prove themselves. "Nobody seems to be sticking around very long, and I'm careful with my money."

But she's being optimistic and plans to be in the stands for the home opener against Seattle.

"It feels like they're starting from the ground now. It's a totally new experience. There's a lot of excitement," said King

