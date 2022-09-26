'Still keeping the faith': Patriots fans disappointed by loss, but hopeful for season

FOXBORO -- Before the Patriots game was even over, Sunday fans were seen flowing out of the stadium and into the parking lot. They had seen enough.

"I would say this year is a rebuilding year, but we will get back there," said Max Meallo, of Pembroke. He was just one of the Patriots fans who made their way to Gillette Stadium for this season's home opener.

"It's a tough loss. Mac shows a lot of promise," said Meallo. "He didn't have the time that he needed. But we look good, still keeping the faith and everything but just a tough game."

Diego Torres and Landon Bermudes, 13 and 12 respectively, flew in from Michigan with their Boston sports-loving families.

Sunday was the first Patriots game at Gillette the two had attended.

"The energy level was really high," said Torres.

"It was on and off the whole time," said Bermudes. "Everyone was going crazy in there."

Scott Bagley and Rachel Axelrod were visiting from Atlanta and were in New England for a hiking trip through New Hampshire.

"We were up hiking and decided we had to come to the came because he is a Ravens fan and I am a Patriots fan, so we had to be here," said Axelrod.

Bagley said he walked into Gillette expecting a rough reception while dressed in his Ravens gear. "I mean there was one guy that was a little upset with me, but I get it. I would be a little upset with me too if I were him."