New England Living: Mixing up a Tiger Lily cocktail
BOSTON - Our Mixology Series continues as Big Night Beverage Director Jennifer Ramos joins Host Rachel Holt behind the bar at Mystique Encore Boston Harbor for a lesson on how to make a fun and easy summer cocktail.
TIGER LILY
· 1.5 oz. Volcan Blanco
· .5 oz St Germain
· .5 oz. Lime Agave
· .5 oz. Kiwi Puree
Directions: Build in shaker over ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice.
Garnish: Lime wheel + Orchid
