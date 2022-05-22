New England Living: Mixing up a Tiger Lily cocktail

Sponsored by Moët Hennessy & Martignetti Companies

BOSTON - Our Mixology Series continues as Big Night Beverage Director Jennifer Ramos joins Host Rachel Holt behind the bar at Mystique Encore Boston Harbor for a lesson on how to make a fun and easy summer cocktail.

TIGER LILY

· 1.5 oz. Volcan Blanco

· .5 oz St Germain

· .5 oz. Lime Agave

· .5 oz. Kiwi Puree

Directions: Build in shaker over ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice.

Garnish: Lime wheel + Orchid