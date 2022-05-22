New England Living: Mixing up a Tiger Lily cocktail

Watch CBS News
CBS Boston

BOSTON - Our Mixology Series continues as Big Night Beverage Director Jennifer Ramos joins Host Rachel Holt behind the bar at Mystique Encore Boston Harbor for a lesson on how to make a fun and easy summer cocktail.

TIGER LILY

·       1.5 oz. Volcan Blanco

·       .5 oz St Germain 

·       .5 oz. Lime Agave

·       .5 oz. Kiwi Puree 

Directions: Build in shaker over ice. Shake and strain into rocks glass over fresh ice.

Garnish: Lime wheel + Orchid

First published on May 23, 2022 / 4:05 PM

