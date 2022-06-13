Watch CBS News
New England Living

New England Living: Historic home renovation in Wellesley

/ CBS Boston

New England Living: Renovating an historic home in Wellesley
New England Living: Renovating an historic home in Wellesley 06:08

Sponsored by Kohler Signature Store by Supply New England

WELLESLEY - Originally designed by architect Royal Barry Wills, this 1930s Georgian Revival home in Wellesley holds tight to its historic roots while blending the old with the new. Host Rachel Holt talks to the team responsible for this historic renovation and the importance of working with the right partners.

First published on June 13, 2022 / 7:35 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.