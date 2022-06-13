New England Living: Historic home renovation in Wellesley
Sponsored by Kohler Signature Store by Supply New England
WELLESLEY - Originally designed by architect Royal Barry Wills, this 1930s Georgian Revival home in Wellesley holds tight to its historic roots while blending the old with the new. Host Rachel Holt talks to the team responsible for this historic renovation and the importance of working with the right partners.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.