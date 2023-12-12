Watch CBS News
Massachusetts non-profit helps inventors "stay curious" and develop ideas

By Levan Reid

HAVERHILL - A non-profit in Massachusetts is helping inventors make their ideas a reality.

George Peters is the president and founder of New England Invents at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub in Haverhill.

He said there's a common thread with inventors.

"We just look at things differently. It doesn't make us smart or anything, it's just that we always look at something and think it could be a little better, a little safer. Or we watch people do something and say, 'There's got to be a better way to do that,'" Peters told WBZ-TV.

His breakthrough invention was the Kettle Pizza, which they brought to the White House in 2019.

"We tried to replicate an oven. So instead of a grill you have an oven outside," Peters said.

There are also some inventions on display from the great minds he's working with.

"This is a sunscreen that he patented and the cool thing about this, when you put the sunscreen on, there's a UV light to put on to see where you have missed it."

A sunscreen tube with a UV light to see areas of the skin you haven't covered. CBS Boston

For new inventors, Peters has this advice.

"Don't give up and stay curious."

For more information, visit their website.

reid628.jpg

Levan Reid is a reporter for WBZ This Morning. He is also a veteran sports reporter for WBZ-TV.

First published on December 12, 2023 / 7:32 AM EST

