Massachusetts non-profit helps inventors "stay curious" and develop ideas

HAVERHILL - A non-profit in Massachusetts is helping inventors make their ideas a reality.

George Peters is the president and founder of New England Invents at the UMass Lowell Innovation Hub in Haverhill.

He said there's a common thread with inventors.

"We just look at things differently. It doesn't make us smart or anything, it's just that we always look at something and think it could be a little better, a little safer. Or we watch people do something and say, 'There's got to be a better way to do that,'" Peters told WBZ-TV.

His breakthrough invention was the Kettle Pizza, which they brought to the White House in 2019.

"We tried to replicate an oven. So instead of a grill you have an oven outside," Peters said.

There are also some inventions on display from the great minds he's working with.

"This is a sunscreen that he patented and the cool thing about this, when you put the sunscreen on, there's a UV light to put on to see where you have missed it."

For new inventors, Peters has this advice.

"Don't give up and stay curious."

