Why the drought may be great news for the Patriots' Super Bowl chances

BOSTON -- Most of New England is in dealing with a drought this summer, which is terrible news for everyone's lawn. But it could be great news for the New England Patriots in their quest to add another Super Bowl banner to their collection.

WBZ-TV meteorologist Jacob Wycoff has uncovered an interesting connection between dry summers and the Patriots' success. Boiling it down, not a lot of rain in the summer had led to really great things for the Patriots come February.

Of New England's six Super Bowl titles, five of them were won following drier-than-average summers. We just so happen to be in the driest summer on record.

5 of 6 @Patriots' Super Bowl wins had drier-than-average summers...



This summer is the driest on-record thus far.



Calling it now... Patriots are winning the Super Bowl! @LevanReid... what say you? #Correlation #IffyCausation pic.twitter.com/haDzuXn5DM — Jacob Wycoff (@4cast4you) August 19, 2022

Now that's a stat to drink up. Hopefully Steve Burton asks Bill Belichick about this correlation later tonight on Patriots 5th Quarter following the Patriots-Panthers preseason game at Gillette Stadium on WBZ-TV. We know the coach loves meteorologists.

The big disclaimer here, of course, is that the Patriots had a guy named Tom Brady playing quarterback in all of those seasons. That is, obviously, no longer the case in New England.

But maybe this dry summer will lead to great things for Mac Jones and company. (Though we all know that it probably means we'll just get crushed with snow this winter.)

Huge hat tip to Jacob, who not only squeezed this great stat out of our dry summer, but he did so on the same day that he delivered a full forecast while stuck in a Mass Pike traffic jam. Have a day, Jacob!

